Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

