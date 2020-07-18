Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 198 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at $10,557,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 84,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 25,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESLT. TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of ESLT opened at $132.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.61.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

