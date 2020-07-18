VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 60,885,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,132,000 after buying an additional 11,697,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,789,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,731,000 after buying an additional 3,617,313 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in VICI Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,273,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,626,000 after buying an additional 4,363,744 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,113,000 after buying an additional 891,727 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in VICI Properties by 679.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,515,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,178,000 after buying an additional 13,524,167 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE:VICI opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.17. VICI Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.