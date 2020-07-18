IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,940 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

