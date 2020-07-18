IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $714,000 Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,751 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMTD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

