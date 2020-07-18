Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $308,000 Position in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

ESLT opened at $132.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88. Elbit Systems Ltd has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

