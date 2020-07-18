Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 354 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $651,802,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,628,000 after buying an additional 6,711,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,150 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

NASDAQ MU opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

