IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,776 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 478.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Northland Securities raised The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.