Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 507.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,052,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,513,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 70.6% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 5,266,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,722 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 64.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,997,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,875 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth $6,086,000. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $992.15 million, a P/E ratio of 282.28 and a beta of 1.73. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%. As a group, analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

