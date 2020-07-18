Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,822 First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 71.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 107,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,571,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,800,000 after buying an additional 201,116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $58,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,666.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP R Douglas Rose bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $268,560. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 19.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

