Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 33.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $303,551.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,538,992.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,761 shares of company stock worth $720,361. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

SYNH stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43. Syneos Health Inc has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

