Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,274. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

NYSE:BIO opened at $516.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.08. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $518.97.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

