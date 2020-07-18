Doug Bailey Sells 500 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $60,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,260.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 10th, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $61,985.00.
  • On Monday, July 13th, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $61,925.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $60,950.00.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Doug Bailey sold 1,500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $180,195.00.
  • On Thursday, June 25th, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $60,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 23rd, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $60,500.00.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $121.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $126.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.29.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on POWI. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 141.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Doug Bailey Sells 500 Shares of Power Integrations Inc Stock
Doug Bailey Sells 500 Shares of Power Integrations Inc Stock
Whiting Petroleum Shares Gap Up to $1.09
Whiting Petroleum Shares Gap Up to $1.09
Globus Maritime Shares Gap Up to $0.25
Globus Maritime Shares Gap Up to $0.25
Genworth Financial Shares Gap Up to $2.23
Genworth Financial Shares Gap Up to $2.23
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Jabil Inc
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Jabil Inc
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 6,894 Toll Brothers Inc
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 6,894 Toll Brothers Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report