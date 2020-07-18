Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Up to $1.09

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.09. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 3,060,800 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.27.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.75). Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 266.24%. The company had revenue of $244.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,731 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.