Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.25. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 88,483 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 90.59% and a negative net margin of 312.32%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

