Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Gap Up to $2.23

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.23. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 54,795 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Sunday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Genworth Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,353,000 after buying an additional 80,541 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its position in Genworth Financial by 27.6% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 8,481,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,582,000 after buying an additional 1,832,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,216,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,956,000 after buying an additional 510,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,936,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in Genworth Financial by 80.7% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,495,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after buying an additional 2,900,511 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

