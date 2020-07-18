First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Jabil by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE:JBL opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jabil Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

