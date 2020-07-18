First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 6,894 Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,894 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Toll Brothers by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Toll Brothers by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $35.42 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

