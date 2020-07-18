First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $227,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 47.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $340,950.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,202.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $118.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.41. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.38. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

