First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 22,134 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $690,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 114,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CSL opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.72.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.
Carlisle Companies Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.