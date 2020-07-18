First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,711,000 after buying an additional 80,921 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $32,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,070 shares of company stock worth $776,009 in the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $82.21 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.