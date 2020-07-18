First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

