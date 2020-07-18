First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,964,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,217,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 537.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 50,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 2,964.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,679.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. American States Water Co has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -0.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

