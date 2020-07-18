8,518 Shares in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $525,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $246,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,868. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.70 million, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.58 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

