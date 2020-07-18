First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 330 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,296,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $109,613,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $450,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,587 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 54.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,658,000 after buying an additional 99,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 219,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after buying an additional 81,474 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $326.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.84 and its 200 day moving average is $334.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $1,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,224,644.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total transaction of $479,102.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,452.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,848 shares of company stock worth $23,841,394 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.75.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

