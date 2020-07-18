First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $240,000 in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HMS by 17.2% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HMS by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in HMS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 180,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HMSY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on HMS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HMS in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

In related news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMSY opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.35%. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

