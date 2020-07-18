First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,416.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 1,818.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip purchased 2,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at $20,633,416.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.79.

Shares of SCI opened at $38.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

