First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 3,080 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 22.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

ELY opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.97. Callaway Golf Co has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $442.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

