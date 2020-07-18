First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,429 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,865,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Watsco by 283.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO opened at $193.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $195.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

