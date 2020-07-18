First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

