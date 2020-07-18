First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $4,206,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,605,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,569 shares of company stock worth $11,012,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.