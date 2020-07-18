First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of New York Times by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in New York Times by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,596,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,459,000 after buying an additional 35,166 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in New York Times by 39.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. New York Times Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $443.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

