First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 627 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, Director Stephan B. Tanda acquired 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

