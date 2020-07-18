First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $257,000 Investment in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,256 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in TopBuild by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 139.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

In related news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $6,254,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,466.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $488,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLD opened at $125.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.36. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $134.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.32.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

