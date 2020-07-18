First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 309.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,669 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 97.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $517.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

