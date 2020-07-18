First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,212,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after buying an additional 464,539 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,999,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 50,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 73,231 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 853,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,260 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

EPAY opened at $48.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.30. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $67,758.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,992.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $145,403.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,515,584. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

