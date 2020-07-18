4,765 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

