Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,608 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,518,000 after buying an additional 5,864,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,205,000 after buying an additional 5,568,071 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after buying an additional 4,903,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.83. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

