First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $266,000 Investment in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 426.7% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

NYSE LAD opened at $173.45 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $176.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

