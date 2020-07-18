First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average is $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 2.13. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PII. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

