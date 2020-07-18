First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $262,000 in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,405,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,113,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 618,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 33,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $32.17 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77.

