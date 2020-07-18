First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $268,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

NYSE AIT opened at $63.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.37. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.94 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,256,691.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,511.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

