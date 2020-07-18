Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,213,009,000 after purchasing an additional 402,678 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $567,673,000 after buying an additional 548,721 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after buying an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $453,228,000 after buying an additional 91,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,733,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $411,636,000 after acquiring an additional 229,218 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

ROST opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $98.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

