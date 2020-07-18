Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,866 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Welltower by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 103,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 396,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,437,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $50.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.23.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

