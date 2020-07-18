Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,087 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.