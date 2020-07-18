Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,876 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ IONS opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.65. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $73.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.