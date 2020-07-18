Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,140 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point began coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

