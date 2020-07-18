Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,467,000 after buying an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,301,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Garmin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,580,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.83%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

