Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,018 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $181.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.84.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

