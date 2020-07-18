Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

Accenture stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

